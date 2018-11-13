Chick-fil-A launches nationwide food delivery

(WSVN) - Craving Chick-fil-A but don’t want to leave your house? Now you can have their chicken delivered right to your front door!

The popular fast food chain announced Tuesday they are offering delivery from more than 1,110 of its restaurants nationwide through a partnership with DoorDash.

To kick off the new delivery service, Chick-fil-A is giving away up to 200,000 free chicken sandwiches for the next week when customers place an online order through DoorDash. The giveaway will be available daily starting at 10:30 a.m., and runs until Tuesday, November 20th.

The giveaway is only available through DoorDash and requires a $5 minimum order; customers must use the promo code “CFADELIVERY” to qualify.

The company says its entire menu will be available for order, but deliveries are limited to a 10-minute radius of participating restaurants to ensure food quality.

Chick-fil-A first began testing delivery last year in several markets. Today’s announcement officially expands the option nationwide.

To place an order, customers can download the DoorDash app or visit doordash.com.

