(WSVN) - A British zoo welcomed a rare tree kangaroo to the facility.

The Chester Zoo in Northwestern England announced the arrival of a Goodfellow’s joey in July and has been developing in its mother’s pouch.

Goodfellows are a small, endangered species found only in Papua New Guinea.

Conservationists are calling the birth a real celebration.

