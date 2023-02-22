(WSVN) - Shake it up, today, it’s National Margarita Day!

The simple concoction made up of tequila, triple sec, and lime was created back in 1938 in Southern California.

Here are some delicious deals to indulge in:

Classic margaritas will be $2.22 all day long at Bahama Breeze and the offer is only valid when you dine in.

Chili’s will serve up $5 premium margaritas all day and you can keep a souvenir cup. The restaurant offers the Tequila Trifecta, their margarita made with three different tequilas, Grand Romance, a mix of Grand Marnier and Lunazul® Blanco Tequila and shaken with Monin Blackberry and Straw Eddy ‘Ritas, which is made with Deep Eddy® Lemon Vodka, Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, strawberry purée & fresh sour mix.

Chuy’s is offering a special on grande House Rocks or House Frozen ‘Ritas, which come in lime, strawberry and its latest flavor, frozen white peach sangria. The restaurant is selling these drinks for $2 and The Rock mixed up his own concoction available only during the week of Margarita Day. The Rock Spicy ‘Rita is made with the actor’s blue agave tequila, Teremana Blanco, infused with jalapenos and served with fresh lime and pineapple juice.

At Miller’s Ale House, house margaritas will be sold at $2.22 at participating locations.

You can’t have a celebration without a contest!

Jose Cuervo is offering $50,000 to the next person who can create a one-of-a-kind margarita. The tequila brand is calling all amateur mixologists to design their new ready-to-drink margarita flavor. The winning drink will be sold nationwide. A final public vote will be made after their find 12 finalists.

Margarita lovers can win free frozen margaritas at Lime Fresh Mexican Grill for one year if they enter their sweepstakes.

If you are looking to make your own drinks, click here for some sweet margarita recipes.

