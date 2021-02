(WSVN) - The Center for Disease Prevention and Control is expected to release new guidelines for reopening schools.

The release is expected on Friday.

This comes as the Biden administration tries to reach its goal of reopening the majority of schools for in-person learning.

The White House said the goal is to keep them open five days a week.

