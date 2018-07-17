California deputy competes in dance-off with young boy

PALMDALE, Calif. (WSVN) — An accidental 911 call ended in a dance-off between a deputy and a young boy.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department posted the cute video to Facebook, showing Deputy Vic Ekanem and an unidentified child showing off their moves.

After Ekanem and his partner responded to the accidental call, they noticed the children seemed timid around the deputies. So the pair spent some extra time with them to reassure them everything was OK. That conversation eventually led to a dance challenge.

Ekanem’s partner recorded the dance-off on his cell phone, as the deputy and child grooved to a Drake song.

The sheriff’s office said Ekanem was in the lead — until they started “flossing.”

“Not making any excuses for our Deputy, BUT it was very hot that day and that flashlight kinda threw off his balance,” the agency wrote.

Both deputies are part of the department’s S.H.A.R.E. program, which stands for Stop Hate and Respect Everyone. The program focuses on youth as they transition up through high school, in an effort to keep them from getting involved with the wrong groups of people.

