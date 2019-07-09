Broward bailiff plans 2nd walk to raise awareness of human trafficking

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida bailiff is making a long trek for the second time to help raise awareness of human trafficking.

Last summer, Broward County bailiff Deputy Robert DeHart walked from Fort Lauderdale to Washington, D.C. — a journey of 1,065 miles that took him 51 days to complete.

“It was life-changing,” said DeHart. “I don’t think I still grasp the impact. It’s was much, and it’s going to remain with me the rest of my life.”

Florida ranks third in the amount of human trafficking cases in the country, but DeHart felt like it wasn’t getting enough attention.

“I just felt I wanted to be a male face being that we’re the biggest perpetrators,” said DeHart. “I want to be a male face and try to make a difference.”

DeHart said he felt like the victims weren’t being heard.

“My goal would be to attract the attention, especially the victims and survivors of human trafficking,” said DeHart, “so that they can see this guy here wants to be their voice.”

On Aug. 11, DeHart will embark on a second walk to raise awareness. This time, DeHart’s walk will start in San Francisco as he walks along the California coastline.

The journey of 650 miles should take him over a month and a half to complete.

California has the most cases of human trafficking in the country.

“I’m hoping that it’s going to attract the attention of other survivors so they can know they’re not alone,” DeHart said.

Many survivors will be joining DeHart for parts of his California walk to raise their voices following the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein.

“This thing is serious, and it’s everywhere,” said DeHart. “Rich, poor — it doesn’t matter.”

