Brawl at birthday celebration sparks petition to close Illinois party venue

NORRIDGE, Ill. (WSVN) — Thousands of people have signed a petition to close an Illinois party venue after a a video of a weekend brawl at a birthday celebration went viral.

Video shows at least four adults fighting in front of staff and children at the Go Bananas party venue in Norridge, Illinois. One woman is seen grabbing a mop to use as a weapon, and a trash can is also seen being thrown twice during the incident.

No arrests were reported, and the cause of the brawl is unknown.

However, according to the Chicago Tribune, this is not the first time a fight has broken out at the venue. Between April 2015 and May 2016, police were called to the business nearly 30 times for a host of reasons, including battery, fighting, theft and counterfeit currency.

An online petition has since been started seeking to close the business.

“We have to come together as a community to do what we can to put an end to the amount of violence that is pouring into our neighborhoods, especially at a children’s facility,” the petition reads.

As of Thursday morning, the petition has received over 4,400 signatures.

