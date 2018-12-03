Body found amid search for Miami woman who went missing in Costa Rica

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after a Miami woman went missing while on vacation in Costa Rica, police have found a woman’s body, but they have yet to determine whether or not these are her remains.

Family members of Carla Stefaniak are on their way to the Central American country to see what they can find out for themselves about their missing loved one.

They said she had traveled to there to celebrate her 36th birthday, but a trip that was supposed to be filled with sun and fun has turned into a nightmare for her loved ones.

Monday afternoon, police in Costa Rica said a K9 unit located the decomposing body of a woman near the Airbnb where Stefaniak was staying but said they will not confirm her identity until an autopsy is completed.

Officials said a separate task force with K9s searched Stefaniak’s room and found “biological fluids compatible with blood” that were sent for testing.

Stefaniak left Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 22 to Costa Rica with her sister-in-law, April Burton, on a girls trip.

Burton returned to the U.S. after five days.

Relatives said Stefaniak was scheduled to come back to Florida the next morning, on Nov. 27, but no one has heard from her in five days. Now her family is fearing the worst.

“Six o’clock, still haven’t heard from her,” Burton said. “Even if she was in immigration, she would have made it to the tarmac, she would have service. She would have texted somebody, she would have done something. She checked in for the flight, but she never got on it.”

The night prior to Stefaniak’s flight, she took an Uber downtown and was dropped off at an Airbnb in San Jose.

When she got there, she FaceTimed a friend. She told him she was thirsty and was going to get water.

“‘I’m just gonna go ask the guards to buy me a bottle of water.’ He says that her phone died, and that’s it,” Burton said. “That’s the last we heard from her.”

Her phone went completely dark since that phone call that was made at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. However, it came back on for a brief moment after midnight.

The guards at the Airbnb told Stefaniak’s family that she checked out at around 5 a.m.

Family members said this doesn’t add up.

“Her flight wasn’t until 1:30. She’s only 20 or 30 minutes from the airport,” Burton said. “She has four [pieces of] luggage, so this story doesn’t make sense.”

Carlos Caicedo, Stefaniak’s father, arrived in Costa Rica and is working with officials in the search.

“How am I? You can’t imagine, sir,” he said. “You can’t imagine how am I. Devastated.”

A social media campaign for Stefaniak is circulating, asking everyone to share the news using the hashtag #findingcarla in an attempt to get answers.

“We’re all destroyed,” said Mario Caicedo, Stefaniak’s brother. “We are trying to be strong. We’re trying to keep the faith. It’s hard.”

Family members said Costa Rican officials are working closely with the U.S. to investigate the woman’s disappearance. They are now trying to get the U.S. State Department involved.

