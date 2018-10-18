Beer bandit steals 5 cases of Bud Light from Texas store

ARLINGTON, Texas (WSVN) — Police in Texas are searching for a man who they say walked into a convenience store and swiped five cases of Bud Light during a “textbook beer run.”

The “beer baron” entered a store in the 5000 block of Little School Road and took off, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Surveillance images showed the man running off with what appeared to 18-packs of the popular brew.

He fled the scene in a gray Dodge pickup truck, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Arlington Police.

