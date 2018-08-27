Baby born at 22 weeks ‘graduates’ from NICU, complete with cap and gown

MOBILE, Ala. (WSVN) — A newborn given just a two percent chance of survival beat the odds, so hospital staff held a graduation ceremony for the little boy.

Cullen Potter was born at 22 weeks and two days, weighing a little less than 14 ounces. He ended up in the neonatal intensive care unit at the University of South Alabama Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

Doctors told his parents that he had a low chance of surviving and would be disabled if he did live.

After 160 days in the hospital, Potter beat the odds and at five months old now weighs 5 pounds and 11 ounces. NICU staff discharged the little boy from the hospital after having him “graduate.”

His mother bought a tiny cap and gown at a Build-A-Bear store, which he wore as a nurse carried him through the hallway.

“Pomp and Circumstance,” the well-known graduation song, played as hospital staff smiled and watched.

A baby boy born at 22 weeks in our Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) recently “graduated.” We love the cap and gown! pic.twitter.com/eWnl9cxBmg — USA C&W Hospital (@USACWHospital) August 24, 2018

