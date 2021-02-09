American Airlines to temporarily furlough around 1,000 employees at MIA

(WSVN) - American Airlines has notified state and local leaders regarding pending job reductions at Miami International Airport.

Around 1,000 employees will be temporarily furloughed in early April, the airline announced Tuesday.

The airline hopes voluntary leaves of absence and early retirements will offset the number. A total of 45 positions will be permanently terminated.

American Airlines announced Monday they plan to expand capacity across Latin America and the Caribbean.

They also unveiled plans to add flight service between MIA and Tel Aviv this summer.

