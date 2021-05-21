American Airlines, JetBlue experiencing long delays nationwide due to now-resolved technical issue

(WSVN) - Long delays have been reported at some airports nationwide due to technical issues which, they said, have now been resolved.

Video footage showed the situation out of Atlanta’s airport. Long lines could also be seen at Miami International Airport.

Many people on social media reported that American Airlines and JetBlue were having an issue with their system.

Both airlines were responding to travelers on Twitter and apologized for the delay.

7News spoke with some passengers who said they just want to get on their plane but they’re not sure if that will happen.

“They have to, like, reschedule everything, so it’s a little bit delayed,” said traveler Juan Parra, “but they told us that the system is back on again, so we should be OK now.”

“I have a flight we had to delay yesterday because of the same reason, everything that’s going on in Cali,” said traveler Laura Restrepo, “so because of that, I had to change my flight to this morning and now the airline is having issues as well, and I’m not sure if we’re going to make the flight for today.”

JetBlue issued a statement on their website which they have since taken down that read in part: “We’re currently experiencing a system outage impacting functionality on JetBlue.com, kiosks, the mobile app and 1-800-JETBLUE. Customers and crewmembers have limited access to the booking system. Our team is aware of the situation and is actively working to resolve the issue. Due to the outage, you may experience longer-than-usual wait times at the check-in counter and at the gate.”

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.