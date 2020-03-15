American Airlines cutting international flights by 75% due to coronavirus

MIAMI (WSVN) - American Airlines announced Saturday night that they will cutting international flights from the United States by 75% through May 6. The cuts, which will begin March 16, are in response to decreased demand and travel restricts placed by the U.S. government.

Travel routes at Miami International affected by these cuts:

Suspending service from JFK and MIA to Rio de Janeiro (GIG) and Georgetown, Guyana (GEO)

to Rio de Janeiro (GIG) and Georgetown, Guyana (GEO) Suspending service from DFW, JFK and MIA to São Paulo (GRU)

to São Paulo (GRU) Suspending service from DFW and MIA to: Chile: Santiago (SCL) Colombia: Bogota (BOG) Ecuador: Guayaquil (GYE) and Quito (UIO) Peru: Lima (LIM)

to: Suspending service from MIA to: Brazil: Brasilia (BSB) and Manaus (MAO) Colombia: Barranquilla (BAQ), Cartagena (CTG), Cali (CLO), Medellin (MDE) and Pereira (PEI)

to:

American will continue to operate one flight daily from DFW to LHR and MIA to LHR

According to the airline:

American’s Reservations team will contact customers whose flights have been canceled directly by email or telephone. Customers who booked through a travel agent will be contacted by their agency directly. If a flight is canceled and a customer chooses not to be rebooked, they may request a full refund by visiting aa.com/refunds.

President Trump hinted on Saturday during a press conference that the United States may impose domestic travel restrictions in addition to those already in place on Europe and China.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.