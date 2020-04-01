AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old boy abducted by father accused of killing 3

BIB COUNTY, Ga. (WSVN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who, investigators say, was abducted by his father who killed three family members.

The alert was issued for 2-year-old King Crockett. According to officials, King was taken by his father, 29-year-old Caesar Crockett.

According to authorities, Crockett and the child’s mother, Jamila French, got into an altercation, which led to Crockett pulling out a firearm and shooting and killing French’s mother, step-father, and sister.

Crockett then reportedly fled the scene and is believed to be traveling in a black 2007 Pontiac G5 with a temporary Georgia tag number S0325629.

Investigators said Crockett has family in both Florida and California.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office 478-751-7500 or 911.

Please Share This Post! An AMBER Alert has been issued for 2-year-old King Crockett last seen in Gainesville, FL. This child may be in the company of Caesar Crockett. Do Not Approach. If you have information, call Bibb County Sheriff's Office (GA) 478-751-7500 or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/bY9xYorO8P — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.