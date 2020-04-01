AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old boy abducted by father accused of killing 3

BIB COUNTY, Ga. (WSVN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who, investigators say, was abducted by his father who killed three family members.
The alert was issued for 2-year-old King Crockett. According to officials, King was taken by his father, 29-year-old Caesar Crockett.
According to authorities, Crockett and the child’s mother, Jamila French, got into an altercation, which led to Crockett pulling out a firearm and shooting and killing French’s mother, step-father, and sister.
Crockett then reportedly fled the scene and is believed to be traveling in a black 2007 Pontiac G5 with a temporary Georgia tag number S0325629.
Investigators said Crockett has family in both Florida and California.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office 478-751-7500 or 911.
