(WSVN) - Amazon is on a hiring spree.

The e-commerce company said it will hire more than 100,000 military veterans and spouses by 2024.

They will also keep offering opportunities to help veterans and their spouses to find a job within their preferred interest.

Amazon currently has around 35,000 open positions and already employs more than 40,000 veterans.

