(WSVN) - Amazon is treating its employees with a bonus this holiday season.

Full-time employees will receive a $300 bonus.

Part-time Amazon employees will get a $150 bonus.

The e-commerce company said the bonuses are a way they are showing their appreciation for their employees’ hard work as the holiday shopping season nears its peak.

