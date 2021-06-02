(WSVN) - A teen gave back in a big way by donating his hair to cancer patients in need.

Air Force Academy student Kieran Moise cut off his 19-inch long afro over the weekend near Birmingham Alabama.

His goal was to provide cancer patients wigs made with his hair.

“I just don’t like haircuts and I haven’t gotten a haircut for maybe six years,” he said. “I’m going into the military and I didn’t want them to just cut it off and drop it on the floor. I wanted to give back because there are lots of people that need that help.”

Moise was inspired to donate his hair after losing a friend to cancer in the eighth grade.

