A Mississippi city will pay you a monthly stipend and relocation costs to move there

(CNN) — Need a change of scenery? If you’re waiting for a sign, here it is: a Mississippi city will pay you $6,000 to pick up and move there for a year.

The city of Natchez is calling on remote workers across the country to relocate to their “charming and historic community” for one year through a program called Shift South. And in return, they will provide $2,500 in moving expenses plus a $300 monthly stipend for one year, the city’s mayor, Dan Gibson told CNN.

“We are excited to be the first and only city in the Deep South to offer an incentive like this to remote workers,” Gibson told CNN. “Our warm and friendly people, the (Mississippi) river at our feet, our history and our beautiful sunsets make Natchez a great city to call home.”

To qualify for the program, which has 30 slots, applicants must be employed in the US as remote workers, establish primary residency in Natchez and purchase a home valued at $150,000 or higher — which they must own and live in for one year.

Natchez, which has a population of nearly 15,000 people and is located along the Mississippi River, has a significantly lower cost of living than the national average, according to Gibson.

And a quick Zillow search will back that up. According to the site, the median home in Natchez is $96,000, far less than the US average which is more than $250,000.

Gibson says he expects to see a return on investment within the next two years given that there will be an increase in property and sales taxes.

“The pandemic has really been a wake-up call to what people have been feeling for a long time,” Gibson said. “They’re tired of the big cities, the high cost of living and the long commutes. With this offer, you can live in a beautiful, historic small town where everything is convenient and affordable.”

Remote workers interested in the Shift program should apply here.

