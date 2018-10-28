MEXICO CITY (AP) — A strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit in the Pacific off the coast of El Salvador on Sunday, but there were no reports of serious damage or injuries.

Prelim M6.1 Earthquake off the coast of Central America Oct-28 22:23 UTC, updates https://t.co/5I8o2WcWC7 — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) October 28, 2018

The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor occurred 24 kilometers (about 15 miles) under the surface. Its epicenter was 93.4 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of the Salvadoran coastal town of Acajutla.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.