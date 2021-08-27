SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (WSVN) — Three drivers in Georgia found out the hard way that you have to wait your turn when it comes to exiting a highway.

Sandy Springs Police shared photos showing a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 285.

⁦@SandySprings_PD⁩ is investigating this crash on I-285 East at Glenridge Dr. where these 3 vehicles tried taking the exit are the same time. No injuries were reported pic.twitter.com/JXx1dbEu31 — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) August 26, 2021

Police said the drivers of the three vehicles all tried to get off the highway at the same time and ended up crashing into each other.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, police said.

