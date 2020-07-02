3-story building undergoing construction collapses in Brooklyn

(WSVN) - A three-story building that was under construction in New York collapsed.

First responders urged the crowd to keep moving after the building fell in Brooklyn, Wednesday afternoon.

Video of the immediate aftermath showed the building left in shambles.

The building was home to a gym that had recently announced it was undergoing an exterior makeover while it was closed due to the pandemic.

It was, however, previously issued a partial stop work order due to poor maintenance.

One woman sustained a minor injury and was treated by rescue personnel at the scene.

