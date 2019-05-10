2-week-old puppy found with severe burns, cuts, inside California dumpster

COACHELLA, Calif. (WSVN) — A 2-week old puppy with severe cuts and burns is now on the road to recovery after she was found inside a dumpster.

According to KMIR, Alejandra Zazueta rushed the weeks-old puppy to an animal rescue after she was found inside a dumpster in Coachella, California.

Zazueta said the puppy had been abused to near death.

“Her belly was stuck to a plastic bag and she cried a lot when I was trying to remove her from the plastic bag,” she said. “I visibly saw lacerations down her back all the way to her back legs. Her tail was cut, so her skin flap was just hanging off of her tail.”

Zazueta said at first, there was some doubt that the puppy would survive. However, she said she was determined to do everything possible.

“My mom was like, ‘You know what, maybe she’ll pass away.” And I was like, ‘No. We can’t give up…she’s not going to die in a box or in a bag, like is she was trash. She’ll die in someone’s arms,”’ Zazueta said. “I just don’t think it’s fair. She was just born two weeks ago and for a puppy to endure that much pain, I just don’t think it’s fair.”

Fortunately, the puppy is showing signs of improvement, however, she is not out of the clear yet.

“The last update that I got is that she is eating very well and that she has more energy,” Zazueta said. “The sad part is, is that we have no update on her back legs. There is still little to no movement.”

Zazueta said she hopes to adopt the puppy when the time comes, and she has even named her Hope.

“Yes, Hope has a home and she has four other dogs waiting for her,” she told KMIR. “We are so happy and can’t wait to bring her home.”

Hope is currently in the care of Animal Hope and Wellness, who is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading tot he arrest of the person responsible. For more information, click here.

Zazueta has also started a GoFundMe to raise money to cover Hope’s medical expenses. To donate, click here.

