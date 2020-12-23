17-year-old Texas girl graduates with bachelor’s degree

HOUSTON (WSVN) — A 17-year-old girl has earned her bachelor’s degree at an age when most people are finishing high school.

According to KPRC, 17-year-old Salenah Cartier is now a college graduate.

“I received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Houston. I also received my Minor in Human Development and Consumer Sciences and I also received a certificate from Corporate Entrepreneurship as well,” Salenah said.

Cartier said she began reading at the age of 2, was doing complicated math at the age of 4, and by 7, she was in the 8th grade. She ultimately began taking dual college courses when she was 14.

Cartier said seeing women like Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have served as an inspiration.

“Her entire political career has shown me that anything is possible and that women belong in all spaces,” she told the station.

Cartier said she would consider a presidential run in the future, but for now, her next plans are to begin a Ph.D. program in the fall at the University of Houston Downtown.

