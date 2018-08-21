11-year-old boy with cancer asks for racing stickers to cover his casket

(WSVN) - A boy has been living with cancer since 2017 and recently was told the treatment has stopped working. Now, the 11-year-old is asking for one thing: racing stickers for his casket.

Caleb Hammond was diagnosed with leukemia in February 2017. According to The Des Moines Register, Hammond has been a racing fan since he was 2 years old.

Chris Playle, Hammond’s uncle, said his nephew has been suffering from symptoms of heart failure after the cancer treatment left him in a medically-induced coma. There were options to continue treatment, but the family decided against them to allow Hammond a chance to enjoy things outside of being hospitalized.

“Medically, he’s pretty strong,” Playle told the Register. “I know later on in the evenings he’s tired, he’s ready to settle down… He gets worn-out kind of easy. But otherwise he’s still pretty strong and spirits still pretty high.”

The family has since worked to collect racing stickers for Hammond’s casket, just as he asked. Once the news spread throughout their community and social media, people showed up with gifts for the 11-year-old.

“We’re trying to decorate his casket,” Playle said to the Register. “We’re just trying to do as much as we can with him while he’s here.”

A car show benefit has reportedly been planned, too.

“We’re just trying to get some racing in and trying to do everything we can to keep the spirit up,” Playle said to the Register. “The support and everything, all the cards he’s receiving in the mail, its been overwhelming.”

If you’d like to donate racing stickers to Hammond, you can send them to 314 North J Street, Oskaloosa, IA 52577 or visit the family’s GoFundMe page to help cover any expenses.

