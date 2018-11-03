1 week later, synagogue shooting victims honored at local services

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It has been one week since the deadly mass shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue, and for many South Floridians, that pain still runs deep.

Dozens poured into Temple Bat Yam in Fort Lauderdale for a community-wide prayer service, Saturday night.

For congregant Kim Golodner, the reason for the heavy turnout was clear.

“Everybody was here because of the hate that’s pervasive right now in this country,” said Golodner.

The service brought together all faiths and religions.

“There were Baptists, there were Jewish people, just everybody,” said Golodner.

Those in attendance remembered the 11 lives lost at Tree of Life Congregation, Oct. 27.

“It seems to be happening every week, and it has to stop,” said Golodner.​

The victims’ names were read aloud, and a candle was lit in their honor.

Meanwhile, the City of Pittsburgh held its own prayer memorial. Mourners observed a moment of silence at the time the massacre took place outside Tree of Life.

“Let’s take a moment and bow our heads,” said Rabbi Jeffrey Myers as he led his congregation in prayer.

Myers, who witnessed the massacre, said he’s still angry but is turning to his faith in order to pull through.

“To me, God is the one I turn to when I have no strength, to say, ‘God, give me strength to get through this,’ and that’s what I do,” he said. “Every moment of every day, ‘Give me strength,’ and somehow, God does. I never thought I’d see the horror of this, ever. Ever.”

Another prayer service was held in Coral Gables, Friday night. It was named “Show Up for Shabbat.”

