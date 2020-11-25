Thankful For Help and Generosity

(WSVN) - The coronavirus has certainly made 2020 an unusual year, but as Thanksgiving arrives, many of us still have much to be thankful for. Many in South Florida have gone out of their way to give back to others in this time of need. The Nightteam’s Patrick Fraser with this special holiday edition of Help Me Howard.

When we caught up with Pastor Smith recently, she was doing what she loves: giving, giving Thanksgiving turkeys away.

Pastor Pamela Smith: “I love giving away. I love making someone happy.”

Pamela is a pastor in Overtown caring for people who might not make it to church.

Pamela Smith: “That’s how we do. We go up to the homeless. Six feet apart, we preach the gospel.”

Back in March, when COVID started costing people their jobs, she turned from filling spiritual needs to filling stomachs.

Pamela Smith: “We are looking to feed about 200 people.”

But, Pamela worried she would have to get a permit to start feeding that many people. After we spoke to Miami-Dade County, they waived the permit and let her use the Culmer Center in Overtown to give out the food.

Resident: “It’s like God is looking out for us every single day, so God is going to help us as we help each other.”

Nine months later, COVID is still with us. Nine months later, people still need food, and nine months later, they are thankful people like Pamela.

Pamela Smith: “We as a church, as a neighbor, are supposed to give out. We are supposed to give a helping hand.”

COVID also hit Latrell hard.

Latrell Robinson, lost job and his car: “I told the lady, like, ‘We are in the middle of a pandemic right now. How are you going to take my car?'”

After the virus cost him his job, he couldn’t make his car payments, and the repo man took his Dodge Charger, leaving him and his two sons without a way to get around.

Tony Pecnik: “Linda and I, our hearts opened up, and Linda said, ‘Oh, my God, Tony. We’ve got to help him.'”

After our story aired, 50 people contacted us wanting to help Latrell, including Linda and Tony Pecnik.

Tony Pecnik: “There are a lot of people hurting.”

Linda Pecnik: “So we all have to work together.”

Tom and Linda gave Latrell $5,000 to not only get his car back, but to pay off the loan on the Charger.

Latrell Robinson: “I was, like, overwhelmed and happy at the same time.”

Their generosity was amazing.

Ileana Abreu: “You guys are unbelievable. Yes, of course, I am happy.”

We were contacted about Ileana, who has several medical problems, can barely walk and is nearly blind. She also has to sleep with her head and legs elevated.

Ileana Abreu, desperate for a bed: “I would love to have one of those beds that you can put the head up and the feet up.”

But, Ileana didn’t have the money for that, and for the past five years has slept in a recliner chair. We spoke to City Furniture about her.

Caitlin Maribona, City Furniture: “For someone who has been battling so many health issues like our friend Ileana, this will hopefully make a huge impact in her quality of life.”

City Furniture not only gave Ileana the adjustable base and mattress, they gave her an entire bedroom set. Talk about thankful.

Ileana Abreu: “I thank City Furniture for what they did for me. I thank you guys from Channel 7. Oh, my God, it’s fantastic! I feel like I am on a cloud!”

So happy because of such generosity.

Manuel Lebron, looking for food: “Yes, I’ve been hungry for about two days.”

And we began with food, so let’s finish with people struggling to find food.

Manuel Lebron: “I don’t have food now because I don’t have money.”

Manuel had called Help Me Howard. I can’t tell you how strange it is to hear someone in America say “I am hungry and don’t have anything to eat.”

I went to the store and bought enough food to feed Manuel and his wife for a few weeks.

Patrick Fraser: “Chicken.”

Manuel Lebron: “OK, Patrick, wow, this is awesome. God bless your heart.”

Patrick Fraser: “Sausage, there is some pork chops.”

We took care of Manuel, but we had no idea it would have an even greater impact.

The owner of Channel 7, Ed Ansin, was watching our story. He decided to help many more South Floridians struggling from the coronavirus and gave $50,000 to Feeding South Florida, allowing them to feed thousands of Manuels.

That was in April. Sadly, in July, Mr. Ansin passed away.

He won’t be with us this Thanksgiving, but it’s a reminder to not only be thankful for what we have, but for the people we are blessed to know.

