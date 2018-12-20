South Florida mother mourns for son fatally shot by Hollywood PD’s SWAT

(WSVN) - It has been three months since James Leatherwood was shot and killed by Hollywood Police. Tonight, for the first time, his mother is talking about the loss of her son. 7’s Andrew Scheinthal has the story.

Chantel Reid, mother: “This is my son. This is my baby. This is the only way to hold my baby again.”

Chantel Reid says her life is on hold until she knows why Hollywood Police shot and killed her youngest child.

Chantel Reid: “I haven’t even brought myself to open this box to look in it.”

Back on Sept. 5, Hollywood’s SWAT team was helping the Miami Police Department investigate a murder.

James was home alone when the SWAT team used a flash bang to enter the small apartment.

James was shot and killed.

Chantel Reid: “My whole life has changed. Right now I’m seeing a psychiatrist. I’m going through mental health because I can’t function.”

Hollywood Police had this to say on the day of the shooting.

Miranda Grossman, Hollywood Police Dept.: “Our SWAT team conducted a search warrant, shots were fired. The suspect did sustain injuries.”

But search warrant documents obtained by 7News show no gun was found in the home. So the family wants to know how shots could have been fired.

Chantel Reid: “They won’t talk to us, they won’t answer us. They’re putting out these statements and they’re not true.”

Lecandis Reid, sister: “I want the truth.”

Attorney Todd Poses is trying to help the family find out what happened

Todd Poses, attorney: “There was only one shot fired. Mr. Leatherwood didn’t have a gun, didn’t have one in his possession and there were no body cameras on Hollywood Police Department officers that would otherwise tell us exactly what happened is why the family obviously has a lot of questions.”

The family also questions why the Hollywood Police Department is conducting its own investigation into the shooting.

Seventy-six police and sheriffs departments from South Florida have an agreement with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to do an independent investigation when there is a police involved shooting.

Hollywood PD is not one of them.

The officer involved in the shooting has not been named. Hollywood Police say he has received threats. He is on paid leave while the department investigates.

