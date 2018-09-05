Rising from the Ash: South Florida group goes to Guatemala to build family a home

(WSVN) - It has been three months since a volcano erupted in Guatemala, killing nearly 200 people and leaving hundreds more missing — but a relief group from South Florida is determined to ease at least some of the suffering. 7’s Brian Entin traveled to Central America and has the second in his series of special reports, “Rising from the Ash.”

When Spirit Airlines employees boarded this flight in Fort Lauderdale, they had no idea what they would find when they landed in Guatemala City.

Three months ago, the Fuego Volcano erupted with virtually no warning. A dark cloud filled the sky, and towns at the base of the volcano were covered in ash.

Hundreds of people died, and hundreds more are still missing.

Olga Lopez says her grandson, granddaughter, daughter, and son-in-law were all killed when their home was buried in ash. She was out running errands when her family died.

Olga Lopez (translation of): “We have already buried nine of them. The one we’re missing is my granddaughter. We haven’t found her.”

Surviving family members were living in a shelter, but then the Spirit Airlines relief crew showed up.

A group of 20 Spirit employees came to the disaster zone to build the family a new home from the ground up.

Greg Christopher, Vice President of Spirit Airlines: “We started this morning with just a cement floor, but as you can see behind me, we’re almost complete. And our goal in this one-day operation is to get this family out of the shelter today and into their home tonight.”

The family lived in the town of San Miguel Los Lotes when the volcano erupted on June 3.

This is just one of the hundreds of homes that was buried in ash. You can’t even tell it was a house, and that’s what it looks like all around us. What’s so scary is that the locals tell me it took just 20 minutes for this entire area to be covered in ash.

There are crews using construction equipment to dig for bodies, but it’s a painstakingly long, emotional process.

Getting survivors into new homes is what gives them hope.

Armando Del Cid, Spirit Airlines: “It is indescribable what they have been through, so we’re really excited to be helping as much as we can, but it will make a big difference for them.”

After a day of sawing and nailing, the Lopez family was able to go inside their new home.

Olga Lopez (translation of): “Now we have a dignified place to rest. From today, we’ll be able to sleep calmly. Thank you.”

For a family that has lost so much, there’s a moment of joy and relief. And for the Spirit employees, they return to South Florida knowing they made a difference in a village filled with so much loss.

