Mess of Trouble: Illegal dump finally cleaned up in Hialeah

(WSVN) - For months, they were faced with filth just feet from their homes, so they turned to 7News for help. 7’s Brian Entin showed us they can now breathe easier after their “Mess of Trouble” is finally cleaned up.

It was a mess that grew every day in this Hialeah neighborhood.

Ana, called for help: “It was a very depressing sight.”

This strip of land along East 11th Avenue and 20th Street was once home to an illegal dump.

Ana: “There’s tires, furniture.”

Ana told us about it back in September. She said the area used to be cleaned regularly by the city. Then, it just stopped.

Officials told her the city picks up bulk trash from in front of houses each month, but it would have to pay extra to clean up this dump site.

David, Ana’s brother: “What they were saying is that when they signed a contract with a new waste management company, they didn’t include that stretch. So now, anytime they gotta pick up garbage, it comes out of their own pocket, apparently.”

Ana and her family asked Hialeah several times to clean up the mess, and nothing happened. So she asked 7News for help.

We reached out to the city, too, and never heard back.

But two weeks after our story aired, Ana got results.

Ana: “They were here from before 6:30 in the morning. They closed the streets down, and by 11, 11:30, they were done.”

All of the trash was picked up, and the overgrown grass cut down. We called the city to ask if they were responsible for the cleanup, and if they plan on keeping an eye on the area. We’re still waiting to hear back.

Ana: “Very thankful for Channel 7 for assisting us. You guys were our voice in this process.”

Regardless of who cleaned up the mess, Ana is just happy somebody finally took out the trash.

Ana: “We’re very thankful. It makes such a difference in this neighborhood in many ways.”

