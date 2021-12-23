We’ve heard our fair share of heartbreaking problems this year, but then when South Floridians find out about those people, we are left smiling! Here’s tonight’s Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser

Life is not easy for Justin.

Justin Floyd Sr.: “And I can’t even count how many seizures he has a month.”

And then, one day, while wearing a mask, Justin had a seizure in his Henry Mack classroom, instead of being sympathetic, an official kicked Justin out of the school.

Justin Floyd Sr: “She just said that my son was a risk of giving the rest of the kids coronavirus because when he has a seizure, his face mask comes off.”

After we spoke to the school district they let Justin back in school.

Good, Justin told us, ’cause he needs his education to fulfill a dream.

Justin Floyd: “I will be a police officer, because the police helps people.”

And police across South Florida saw Justin on Help Me Howard.

Rosanna Cordero-Stutz: “I saw and I cried. The one thing that made him smile and jump up was I want to be a police officer.”

And the officers turned a sad Justin into a joyful Justin. Holding a parade for him, in front of his house.

Justin Floyd: “I just love it, I love it so much.”

They brought gifts for Justin, they gave him a bike, and when they found out Justin is fascinated by police helicopters, they brought one.

Justin Floyd: “I can’t believe it, man. I can’t believe it.”

Best of all for Justin, they gave him an honorary badge and let him know they are there for him.

Officer: “Can I get a hug. Thank you so much, Justin, thank you.”

Officer: “These are all your friends, and they are here for you whenever you need ’em.”

Justin Floyd: “Best day I’ve ever had.”

Justin got to watch a parade in his honor.

Charles would have just settled for a game on his TV.

Charles is deaf. Watching sports is his basically the only joy he gets.

But after he missed a couple of payments for his cable bill, it climbed to $273. He couldn’t pay it, his cable was cut off.

Charles Faust: “I couldn’t watch nothing that I like to watch, you know.”

I contacted Comcast, they were nice enough to turn his cable back on, lower his bill and work out a payment plan for Charles, overwhelming him.

Charles Faust: “I start crying because I was so blessed.”

And there would be more tears of joy after Charles was on Help Me Howard.

Charles Faust: “Wow, where did it come from?”

Dozens of viewers sent Charles letters of encouragement and checks so he could pay to watch sports on TV.

For a few minutes he was speechless then.

Charles Faust: “I’ve never had people in my life like this before that give me something.”

Thanks to kind viewers, Charles won’t have to worry about his cable bill for years and won’t have to worry about missing the Heat on TV.

Charles Faust: “You see how blessed I am? They made me cry.”

Viewers generosity made Charles cry.

Heavy equipment made Robert cringe.

Robert Hunter: “I am a vet. I’m injured. I have nephropathy nerve damage, shrapnel in my spine.”

Robert is an American vet wounded in Iraq, and then while crossing the street in his wheelchair, a front-end loader nearly killed him.

Robert Hunter: “And he booming at a high rate of speed. I couldn’t get out of the way, and I’ve got nothing to do but jump out of my wheelchair or I am going to get run over.”

Robert was OK, but his wheelchair was smashed.

The construction company said they wouldn’t pay for the $3,000 wheelchair but would check to see if their insurance company would.

Robert Hunter: “I don’t have the money to buy my own chair. I am on disability.”

Rather than wait months for an insurance company to decide if they would pay for a chair, we aired our story on Robert, and wow.

Robert Hunter: “When Patrick told me what you wanted to do, it was like my prayers got answered.”

Dozens of South Floridians offered to buy a new chair for Robert.

Johanna Pardo from Total Mobility in Hollywood not only gave Robert a chair for free, she let him pick it out.

Johanna Pardo: “Looks good on you Robert.”

The $3,500 wheelchair chair is great. Just like the people who offered to help Robert.

Robert Hunter: “Thank you so much.”

Johanna Pardo: “You’re welcome, sweetie. You’re welcome.”

Robert Hunter: “I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it. It’s a blessing.”

It is a blessing, Robert, that there are so many kind people in South Florida.

Every once in awhile you come across those angry, grumpy people in South Florida, but they are the minority.

The vast majority of people are just generous and caring, ask Justin, Charles and Robert. They got to see and hear from those people.

