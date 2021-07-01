As rescue crews continue to search the rubble for those unaccounted for at the site of Champlain Towers South, Miami-Dade Police have released the names of the deceased who have already been recovered.

NOTE: This list will be updated as Miami-Dade Police continue to identify victims with the most recent additions at the top.

52-year-old Marcus Guara

50-year-old Michael Altman

92-year-old Hilda Noriega

21-year-old Andreas Giannitsopoulos

42-year-old Anaely Rodriguez

4-year-old Emma Guara

10-year-old Lucia Guara

54-year-old Stacie Fang

54-year-old Manuel Lafont

83-year-old Antonio Lozano

79-year-old Gladys Lozano

80-year-old Leon Oliwkowicz

26-year-old Luis Bermudez

46-year-old Anna Ortiz

74-year-old Christina Beatriz Elvira

55-year-old Frank Kleiman

