As rescue crews continue to search the rubble for those unaccounted for at the site of Champlain Towers South, Miami-Dade Police have released the names of the deceased who have already been recovered.

NOTE: This list will be updated as Miami-Dade Police continue to identify victims with the most recent additions at the top.

  • 52-year-old Marcus Guara
  • 50-year-old Michael Altman
  • 92-year-old Hilda Noriega
  • 21-year-old Andreas Giannitsopoulos
  • 42-year-old Anaely Rodriguez
  • 4-year-old Emma Guara
  • 10-year-old Lucia Guara
  • 54-year-old Stacie Fang
  • 54-year-old Manuel Lafont
  • 83-year-old Antonio Lozano
  • 79-year-old Gladys Lozano
  • 80-year-old Leon Oliwkowicz
  • 26-year-old Luis Bermudez
  • 46-year-old Anna Ortiz
  • 74-year-old Christina Beatriz Elvira
  • 55-year-old Frank Kleiman

