As rescue crews continue to search the rubble for those unaccounted for at the site of Champlain Towers South, Miami-Dade Police have released the names of the deceased who have already been recovered.
NOTE: This list will be updated as Miami-Dade Police continue to identify victims with the most recent additions at the top.
- 52-year-old Marcus Guara
- 50-year-old Michael Altman
- 92-year-old Hilda Noriega
- 21-year-old Andreas Giannitsopoulos
- 42-year-old Anaely Rodriguez
- 4-year-old Emma Guara
- 10-year-old Lucia Guara
- 54-year-old Stacie Fang
- 54-year-old Manuel Lafont
- 83-year-old Antonio Lozano
- 79-year-old Gladys Lozano
- 80-year-old Leon Oliwkowicz
- 26-year-old Luis Bermudez
- 46-year-old Anna Ortiz
- 74-year-old Christina Beatriz Elvira
- 55-year-old Frank Kleiman
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.