AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A psychiatrist has been arrested for a disturbing crime against a patient back in 2019.

According to police, Dr. Keun Lee allegedly sexually assaulted a patient during two private exams at an Aventura hospital when he was reportedly a medical school graduate and resident-in-training.

According to the Miami Herald, Lee surrendered to police Wednesday and is currently in custody.

He reportedly flew to his native South Korea in April of this year and returned to the States back in July. He was extradited from New Jersey.

He currently faces two counts of sexual battery.

