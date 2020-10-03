Trump supporters set sail in flotilla from Fort Lauderdale to Boca Raton

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida supporters of President Donald Trump braved some rainy weather to take part in a flotilla, sending the commander in chief well wishes in his fight against COVID-19.

Cellphone video captured the big boating bash as participants set sail from Fort Lauderale, Saturday morning.

“We’re trying to show enthusiasm for the president and show him our support,” said organizer Donald Fox. “We’re just excited for the president.”

Despite the wet weather, participants boarded their vessels to join hundreds of other supporters on the water.

The flotilla took boaters all the way to Boca Raton.

Fox weighed in on the news that the commander in chief recently contracted COVID-19 and wished him a speedy recovery.

“He’s human just like everybody else, and I don’t think he should be attacked right now, ’cause he’s a human being, especially for his sickness,” he said. “Anybody that’s sick, you’ve got to wish them well.”

Fox said is their third flotilla so far, but they are already working on their next one, which is expected it to take place in West Palm Beach in about two weeks. Fox said he’s hoping some members of Trump’s family will be able to attend.

