Trump supporters gather in South Florida to protest 2020 election results

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Crowds have gathered in South Florida and nationwide to protest the election outcome and the upcoming electoral college certification.

Supporters of President Donald Trump took to the streets to voice how they feel about the 2020 election, Wednesday morning.

They gathered at Park Central Clubhouse located at 10551 NW 88th St. in Doral to denounce what they call a ‘stolen election.’

Some supporters said they want to see an investigation into the 2020 election.

“Today, we’re here because we’re going to do this caravan in support of Donald Trump, and we want these senators, especially the senators, we want them to understand — this is about our vote!” said Maria Martinez. “It’s not about Trump. It’s not about you liking Trump. If you don’t like him, that’s fine. No, we want you to support our vote because the democrats are trying to steal out freedom to choose who we want as the president, and more than 80 million people voted for Donald Trump.”

“The last thing I want to do, as a now old guy, is to see communists coming to America,” said Frank De Varona. “If Biden somehow is able to get to the White House, America is over.

The caravan began at 11:30 a.m. They have not moved from the park since gathering and have not announced where the caravan will lead through South Florida.

Trump supporters have also gathered in Downtown Miami to protest the election results.

