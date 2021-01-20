Security measures enable smooth Biden inauguration, DC residents can’t wait for normalcy once again

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — President Joe Biden’s inauguration looked much different than years before due to restrictions put in place after the Capitol riot and to follow safety guidelines amid the pandemic.

Early Wednesday morning, former President Donald Trump left Washington D.C.

“To see his helicopter fly away a few minutes ago was really meaningful,” said one spectator. “We wanted to be here on this historic day to see that new administration, and hopefully a new day in America.”

The roadblocks, the thousands of National Guard troops and police from across the country created a security zone to protect the inauguration of President Biden in the aftermath of the riot on Jan. 6.

Among the officers protecting the historic event were Miami-Dade, Miami Beach and Florida International University police.

“The assault on our Capitol, at this very place just two weeks ago, reminds us that a government designed to balance and check itself is both fragile and resilient,” said Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri.

The troops stopped to pray and the new president took the Oath.

The crowds may have been deterred, but not everyone stayed away.

“Jesus saves!” said one demonstrator. “Happy inauguration day!”

“At the end of the day, it will be a peaceful transition,” said another spectator.

Those in D.C. who live and work around the area said they are eager for things to go back to normal, from a security standpoint.

Travelers from Virginia have been dealing with bridge closures since Tuesday morning.

Some residents said the razor wire fencing ruins the symbol of Democracy the Capitol brings to the area and they can’t wait for it to be brought down.

