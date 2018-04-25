Local community reacts to judge’s ruling on DACA recipients

MIAMI (WSVN) - Local recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are now responding after a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration must keep the program going.

Adrian Escarate is one of hundreds of thousands of “Dreamers” — those protected under DACA — who call the U.S. home. He moved to the States from Chile when he was only 3 years old.

“We’re paying taxes. We’re working. We’re just trying to get involved in society as any other American,” Escarate said.

Escarate was one of the thousands concerned after the Trump administration tried to bring the program to an end.

“The federal judges are ruling that DACA was constitutional and that the administration ended the program without the right evidence,” Escarate said.

According to the Florida Immigrant Coalition, thousands upon thousands of “Dreamers” call South Florida home. Now, this new move by the a federal judge will allow more people to sign up for the program.

“We’re going to now launch DACA renewal clinics so that those who qualify can apply for DACA renewals or can apply for DACA,” said Melissa Tavera of the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

Although the judge’s ruling brings relief to many “Dreamers,” Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said families are still concerned because a permanent solution has not yet been found.

“It’s very disappointing that young men and women again continue to be used as political pawns in this never-ending debate,” Carvalho said.

However, people like Escarate, just hope the federal judge’s ruling will push lawmakers to pass real reform that protects the status of the “Dreamers” who call the United States home.

“This gives more weight to our argument that DACA was constitutional, but that it was a Band-Aid type of legislation,” Escarate. “We need Congress to pass something permanent.”

The Trump administration has 90 days to appeal the judge’s ruling. In the meantime, the Florida Immigrant Coalition said current DACA recipients can reapply for DACA, but new applicants won’t be able to apply until after the 90-day waiting period.

