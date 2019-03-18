Gov. DeSantis signs bill repealing ban on smokeable medical marijuana

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill repealing Florida’s ban on smokeable medical marijuana.

DeSantis announced Monday that he signed SB 182 “Medical Use of Marijuana” into law.

“Over 70 percent of Florida voters approved medical marijuana in 2016,” DeSantis said in a statement. “I thank my colleagues in the Legislature for working with me to ensure the will of the voters is upheld. Now that we have honored our duty to find a legislative solution, I have honored my commitment and filed a joint motion to dismiss the state’s appeal and to vacate the lower court decision which had held the prior law to be unconstitutional.”

Voters approved medical marijuana in 2016, but lawmakers banned smokable forms of the plant in a bill signed by then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2017. The state was sued over the issue and a judge declared the ban unconstitutional. Scott, now a Republican U.S. senator, appealed the ruling.

DeSantis said in late January that the current law doesn’t represent the will of the voters and that he would drop the appeal if lawmakers didn’t repeal the ban by mid-March.

