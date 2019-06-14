Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning sanctuary cities in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill to effectively ban so-called sanctuary cities in the state.

He signed the bill at a ceremony in Okaloosa County, shortly before 12 p.m., Friday.

The proposal was one of the most controversial issues of the year and a main priority for DeSantis.

Under the bill, local governments throughout the state would be required to “use their best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law.”

Senate sponsor Joe Gruters assures the estimated 200,000 undocumented immigrants residing in the state have nothing to worry about if they don’t break the law.

However, Democrats criticized the bill, arguing that minor offenses like jaywalking or driving without a license could lead to deportation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.