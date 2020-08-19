Fred Guttenberg publicly endorses Joe Biden during DNC

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jaime during the Parkland shooting, is backing presidential candidate Joe Biden.

He made an appearance during Tuesday night’s Democratic National Convention.

“When my daughter was murdered in Parkland, Joe Biden called to share on our family’s grief,” he said. “I quickly learned about his decency and his civility, but I also learned about his toughness and how he’s beaten the NRA. Together, with the other victims of gun violence and our nation’s youth, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take on the NRA again — and win. Let’s win back our freedom to live without fear.”

Guttenberg then proclaimed Florida’s vote for Biden as the next President of the United States.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.