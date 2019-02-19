Florida governor asks president to place Space Force headquarters in Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked the president to put the headquarters for his proposed Space Force in Cape Canaveral.

DeSantis announced his proposal on Twitter, Tuesday afternoon.

Today, I am formally sending a request to @realDonaldTrump to place the headquarters for the Space Force Combatant Command here in Florida @NASAKennedy in Cape Canaveral. This is part of Florida's history and is a logical fit for our state. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 19, 2019

The proposed military group would start off as part of the Air Force but could potentially become its own separate department in the future, according to senior administration officials.

President Donald Trump said the branch is needed to ensure the United States’ dominance in space. However, some lawmakers have voiced concern about the need and potential cost of the branch.

Cost details are expected to be included in the 2020 budget proposal Trump is sending to Congress next month.

