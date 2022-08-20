(WSVN) - This weekend will give early voters in South Florida their final opportunities to cast their ballots ahead of next week’s state primary.

Early voting is set to end Sunday in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The primary election day is this coming Tuesday.

Voters who are registered members of a political party may vote for their respective party’s candidates at their assigned precincts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information on locations in Broward, click here. For more information on locations in Miami-Dade County, click here.

