Biden-Harris supporters converge in downtown Miami, Wilton Manors to celebrate election win

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rainy weather did not deter supporters of President-elect Joe Biden from taking to the streets of South Florida to celebrate his win following a closely contested election.

Supporters of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris filled the streets of downtown Miami for hours, Saturday.

It was a similar festive scene in Wilton Manors, where supporters were seen banging on pots and pans.

“It feels like we’re waking up from a bad nightmare,” said a woman who was draped in the U.S. flag. “I’m so excited. I’m thrilled.”

Some supporters said this is a moment they’ve been waiting for since President Donald Trump took office in January 2017. Now they’re using some of the words he became known for as a celebrity to fuel their victory party.

“I’m feeling elated. We’re feeling such a feeling of unity,” said a man.

Voters waited four days for Saturday morning’s announcement declaring the historic Biden-Harris ticket as the projected winners: the oldest president and the first woman of color as vice president.

“I feel incredible. I feel like this is our democracy at work,” said a woman.

Meanwhile, local Trump supporters also spilled out onto city streets on Saturday. Dozens of supporters were seen waving “Trump 2020” and U.S. flags in front of La Carreta restaurant in Little Havana.

In a series of tweets, the commander in chief indicated he has no plans of conceding the race.

“How do I feel about the election? I feel like they have committed fraud,” said a woman.

But Biden supporters said those claims are unfounded.

“I think Biden-Harris won fair and square. The American people have spoken,” said a Biden supporter.

The eruption of excitement lasted well after sundown, as local supporters listened to the speeches Biden and Harris gave from their victory event in Wilmington, Delaware.

The overriding message from local Biden supporters is one of unity and hope for the future.

Another local Biden-Harris celebration, billed as a United as One Caravan across U.S. 1, is scheduled for Nov. 14. It is set to start from the Tropicaire Shopping Center, located at 7751 Bird Road.

