(WSVN) - Call it a battle royale between two well-known Broward County Democrats for the newly created District 35 State Senate seat, which incorporates the southwest portions of the county.

“I’m really excited to finish the job I started and lead our caucus,” said Lauren Book.

“I’ve been in elected office for 13 years, been on the ballot four times. The people have checked my name and elected me in this district,” said Dr. Barbara Sharief.

Book, the Senate Democratic leader, is fighting to keep her seat in Tallahassee against former Broward County and Miramar City Commissioner Sharief.

Both are well known women with strong political footing in Broward County.

Experts said this race could go either way, which has some serious money pouring in, and the race has been getting pretty heated over the airwaves, and it includes a lawsuit.

“Contrast ads, politics are what politics are, but at the end of the day, I want to put and have always put people before politics,” Book said.

“I have to stand up, and I have to fight back, and that’s why I filed a lawsuit,” Sharief said.

Both candidates and their campaigns are focusing on the economy, inflation, education and healthcare.

“I want to make sure that we’re giving proper educational opportunities,” Sharief said. “We’re giving jobs. We’re making sure that healthcare is fixed.”

“Whether it’s protecting children in classrooms, with exceptionality or expanding medicaid coverage for postpartum babies and moms,” Book said. “It’s that kind of work that we’ve done that we want to finish.”

Sharief touted her record, saying, “Leading Broward County through tremendous difficulties, whether it was the airport shooting, whether it was natural disasters like Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Michael, I have the experience to continue to represent these people and the district.”

“I’m a fighter,” said Book. “I’m someone who understands and listens to the needs of her community. I have been out there. The things that people have been talking about are affordability, making sure that they can put food on the table, pay for their medication, put gas in their car and make sure their kids go — or their grandkids go — to a safe school.”

When it comes to getting things done in a Republican-controlled legislature, these two candidates had this to say…

“People don’t want the gridlock that exists in D.C.,” said Book. “They want results in their community, and that’s what I’ve done. It’s what I will continue to do but also stand up for those Democratic principles.”

Sharief said, “What we need is a representative that’s going to be able to go up there, work across– cross the party aisle on the issues that are just issues.”

It is a contentious senate race between two Democratic powerhouses.

Book said, “I listen to the things that are important to you and amplify your voice in Tallahassee. I’ve done and will continue to do that.”

Said Sharief, “You have an experienced leader and fighter who has a proven track record in Broward County for fighting for you.”

Voters will decided who wins the new seat on Election Day, Aug. 23.

