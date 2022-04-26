NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a crafty crook who stole about $20,000 worth of building equipment.

According to police, a man dressed in construction gear used a circular saw to cut the gate of a construction site in the area of Northwest 123rd Street and 32nd Avenue on Feb. 21.

Surveillance video showed the man leaving in his white pickup truck to open the door to a structure.

Police believe there was at least one accomplice who helped him break into other construction sites.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.