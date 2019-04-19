Zoo Miami chimpanzees undergo annual medical exams

MIAMI (WSVN) - Chimpanzees at Zoo Miami went to the doctor to take their annual physical exams.

Four chimpanzees underwent several medical exams this week.

Despite minor health issues, three of the chimpanzees are doing well.

A fourth one, unfortunately, is suffering from heart disease.

Veterinarians are working with to provide that chimp the best possible care.

Zoo officials said heart disease is not uncommon in adult male great apes.

