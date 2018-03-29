Zachary Cruz given 6 months probation for Stoneman Douglas trespassing charge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The accused Parkland shooter’s brother, Zachary Cruz, is facing a judge to challenge his bond amount.

On Thursday morning, Cruz and his attorneys petitioned to lower his $500,000 bond. The amount was issued because he trespassed onto Marjory Stoneman Douglas, where his brother shot and killed 17 people.

Cruz entered into a plea deal, where a Judge Melinda Kirsch Brown ordered six months probation. He must also wear a GPS monitor and cannot return to Stoneman Douglas High.

Brown also ordered Zachary Cruz to enroll in therapy and said he cannot possess firearms or ammunition.

Body camera footage was released by the Broward Sheriff’s Office last Friday, which shows Cruz speaking to deputies. Deputies could be heard asking why Cruz was at the school, to which he responds, “I just wanted to kinda take it all in.”

