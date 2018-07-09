X Miami’s ‘adult dorms’ bring social community to Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A first of its kind apartment building is coming to Downtown Miami.

Some people are calling the X Miami apartment building an adult dorm because it’s all about connecting, and all you need to move in is a cellphone and your clothes.

Residents have been lining up to get in on the ground floor of X Miami.

“A big part of the concept is to force people out of their apartments and into social spaces,” said developer Ryan Shear.

The Downtown Miami building on Northeast Fourth Street and Second Avenue has been branded as a social community.

You can choose a traditional one to three bedroom apartment or something that looks like an adult dorm. For $1,300 a month, you’ll not only get a fully furnished bedroom and bathroom, but you’ll be living with a couple of roommates.

“There’s a lot of rules around that, like no pets, no relationships, same sex,” Shear said.

While this may sound reminiscent of your college dorm years, the folks behind X Miami said it’s not even close.

X Miami officials said this is a solution for rents that are out of control.

Millenials are not the only ones who are interested in this concept. “It’s some 35 year olds and 45 year olds, some 55 year olds, so it’s kind of all over the map,” Shear said. “It does trend a little bit younger.”

The inside of the building isn’t quite finished, but people are already moving in with the hope that their home will be a place where friends come together to share thoughts, ideas and fun.

“Everything’s thought with the intent of, ‘How do you get people to interact, socialize and so forth?'” Shear said.

Once the lobby is done, it will be open to the public and will have a coffee shop and bar.

For residents, there’s a dog park inside and an entire floor where they can just hang out with a jacuzzi, pool and outdoor screens for movie nights.

“A lot of people who live or don’t live in the building are in our lobby, so it’s designed to be interactive, the entire building,” Shear said.

The apartments are going fast. The building is about 40 percent rented.

Another Downtown X Miami building is already under construction as well as one on Fort Lauderdale’s River Front.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.