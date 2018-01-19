Woman who struck South Florida principal accepts plea deal

MIAMI (WSVN) - The woman responsible for running over a South Florida principal with her SUV has accepted a plea deal, Friday afternoon.

Fifty-three-year-old Marilyn Aguilera pleaded guilty to DUI and causing great bodily harm to South Dade High School principal Javi Perez, who lost both of his legs as a result.

Aguilera accepted a deal that will have her serve five years in prison and three years on probation. She was expected to take this plea deal in November, but moments before the hearing she tested positive for marijuana.

Perez was struck by Aguilera at a West Miami-Dade park, where the principal was attending his son’s baseball game.

