Woman transported after rollover crash in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after a rollover crash along Interstate 95 in Oakland Park.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Commercial Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

Officials said a woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a white car could be seen flipped over on its roof along the right lanes of the interstate.

Another red Jeep could also be seen on the side of the road. It remains unclear if the driver sustained any injuries.

Drivers should expect heavy delays due to road closures.

