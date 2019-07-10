Woman targeted by purse snatcher outside NE Miami-Dade business speaks out

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman was left fearing for her safety after a man was caught on surveillance video snatching her purse from her SUV in broad daylight while she was inside the vehicle.

Olga Monestime was left frightened and frantic to protect her identity after Tuesday’s afternoon brazen theft in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene along Northeast 15th Court near 205th Street, just before 3 p.m.

Monestime said she was buying items for her small business at Vincent International Distributing when she was targeted.

“He just gets into my car and [takes] my bag, with all my IDs: my card, credit card, my social security, my license and my bank account, everything,” she said.

Monestime finished putting her purchased items in her SUV and was about to leave, and that’s when, she said, the thief opened her passenger-side door and grabbed her handbag.

Surveillance footage from Vincent International Distributing shows the stealthy subject making his way inside the vehicle.

Monestime said that she initially thought the purse snatcher was an employee helping put her purchases in the SUV.

“They just opened the door slowly. I think it was the guy that put the stuff in the car,” said Monestime. “He opened it slowly and when I see it was somebody else, I tried to grab the bag, and he just runs.”

The surveillance video shows the thief getting into a white, newer model Dodge Charger that is seen speeding out of the parking lot.

“See this car? This is the car that did it,” said Sara Camacho, an office manager at Vincent International Distributing.

Camacho said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened outside of the business, which is why they’ve stepped up their security.

“This is why we have really good cameras, so they can see the faces and the license plates of anybody that tries to steal here,” she said.

Monestime said believes the crooks may have been watching and following her the whole time. Now she just hopes they’re caught and her information is safe.

“They have the plate number. They have everything,” she said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. They have all my stuff, all my IDs.”

Monestime said the crooks also made off with $2,000 in cash and her cellphone.

If you have any information on the thieves’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

